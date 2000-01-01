Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies active in the field of infrastructure related sectors, and which have their registered offices in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered offices in an Emerging Market country. These sectors or industries consist of companies that, for example, obtain a substantial part of their sales and revenues from: energy and power, engineering and construction, electrical equipment, environmental services, materials, real estate development, resources, transportation and utilities. Furthermore, the Fund may invest in companies which obtain the majority of their revenues by financing the above activities.