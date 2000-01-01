Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in an Emerging Market country; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Emerging Market country.