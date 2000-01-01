Aberdeen S Global Inno Eq X Acc GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.36
  • 3 Year alpha2.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.94%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837983864

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies of all sizes whose business models are focused on and/or benefit from all forms of innovation.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .