Aberdeen S Japanese Eq X Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha1.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR JPY
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.93%
  • IA SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837977890

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in Japan; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in Japan.

