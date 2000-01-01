Aberdeen S SelEuro HYBd X MInc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.26%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.25
  • 3 Year alpha-0.64
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA EUR HY Constnd TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0837981900

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in debt and debt-related securities which are Sub-Investment Grade and denominated in Euro and issued by corporations or government related bodies. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its Net Asset Value in Sub-Investment Grade Debt and Debt-Related Securities.

Latest news

