Aberdeen UK Property Feeder UT I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.96%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.90%
- SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BTLX1Q39
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing all or substantially all of its capital in the Aberdeen UK Property Fund. To the extent the fund is not fully invested it will hold its remaining assets in money-market instruments and cash.