Aberdeen UK Property Feeder UT J Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.13%
- 3 Year sharpe-0.24
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Direct Property
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.82%
- IA SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BTLX1S52
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing all or substantially all of its capital in the Aberdeen UK Property Fund. To the extent the fund is not fully invested it will hold its remaining assets in money-market instruments and cash.