Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve a total return, calculated on an income reinvested basis, greater than the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies) over the long term, or, if that index is not available, another index which the Manager considers is comparable to the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies). The policy of the Fund is to invest in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. Small companies are those having a market capitalisation, at time of purchase, equal to or lower than the largest company in the bottom 10% of the main UK equity market or companies in the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding Investment Companies). This means an upper limit of £1,428 million market capitalisation at 1 January 2013, although this limit will change due to movements in the stockmarket.