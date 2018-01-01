abrdn (AAM) Sterling Short Dtd Corp IAcc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
£ Corporate Bond
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BDGNF645
Benchmark
Markit iBoxx GBP Corp 1-5 TR
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the medium term (3 to 5 years) by investing in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds with maturities of up to 5 years. The fund will invest at least 60% in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds with a maturity of up to 5 years.
