abrdn All China Equity X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn All China Equity X Acc GBP
Fund
Right Arrow 1
China/Greater China
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU0837970457
Benchmark
MSCI China All Shares NR USD
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in China; and/ or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in China; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in China.
Loading...
Loading Comparison