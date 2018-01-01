abrdn All China Equity X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn All China Equity X Acc GBP

Fund

China/Greater China

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837970457

Benchmark

MSCI China All Shares NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in China; and/ or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in China; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in China.

Regulatory Documents

