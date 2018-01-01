abrdn American Equity Enh Index B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn American Equity Enh Index B Acc
Fund
Right Arrow 1
North America
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BRJL8192
Benchmark
S&P 500 TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in North American equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities that are constituents of the S&P 500 Index.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News