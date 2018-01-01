abrdn American Focused Eq X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in the United States of America; and/or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in the United States of America; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in the United States of America.