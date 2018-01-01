abrdn Asia Pacific Equity I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Fund Info
income
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00B88N7058
MSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan equities (company shares). The fund invests at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in Asia Pacific excluding Japan countries, or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits or have a significant proportion of their assets there.
