abrdn Asian Smllr Coms X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Asian Smllr Coms X Acc GBP

Fund

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

NAV Price

Research

News & analysis

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837967669

Benchmark

MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex JPN Small NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) country; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in an Asia Pacific country (excluding Japan); and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Asia Pacific country (excluding Japan).

19 November

Funds Fan: Junior ISA ideas, dividend delight and small-cap expert

By Kyle Caldwell