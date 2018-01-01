abrdn Asian Smllr Coms X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Asian Smllr Coms X Acc GBP
Fund
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Fund Info
accumulation
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Luxembourg
LU0837967669
MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex JPN Small NR USD
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) country; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in an Asia Pacific country (excluding Japan); and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in an Asia Pacific country (excluding Japan).
