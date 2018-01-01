abrdn China A Share Equity I fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn China A Share Equity I

China/Greater China

NAV Price

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BJR5NM39

Benchmark

MSCI China A Onshore GR LCL

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in China A equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in China A equities of companies listed on Chinese Stock Exchanges authorised by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The fund will invest at least 70% in China A equities of companies listed on Chinese Stock Exchanges authorised by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The fund may also invest in China A equities through RQFII, the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in equities and equity related securities.

