abrdn China A Share Equity I fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn China A Share Equity I
Fund
China/Greater China
Fund Info
accumulation
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00BJR5NM39
MSCI China A Onshore GR LCL
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in China A equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in China A equities of companies listed on Chinese Stock Exchanges authorised by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The fund will invest at least 70% in China A equities of companies listed on Chinese Stock Exchanges authorised by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. The fund may also invest in China A equities through RQFII, the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in equities and equity related securities.
