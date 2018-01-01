abrdn Dynamic Distribution P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
accumulation
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00B7CMQ047
IA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of abrdn funds. The fund will invest at least 80% in actively managed abrdn funds to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. At least 30% of the fund will be invested in bonds (loans to a company or government) and cash or money market instruments. At least in 50% of the fund will be in sterling denominated assets, or in assets for which the impact of currency movements is mitigated (hedged).
