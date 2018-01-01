Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Dynamic Distribution P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7JNXM18

Benchmark

IA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of abrdn funds. The fund will invest at least 80% in actively managed abrdn funds to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. At least 30% of the fund will be invested in bonds (loans to a company or government) and cash or money market instruments. At least in 50% of the fund will be in sterling denominated assets, or in assets for which the impact of currency movements is mitigated (hedged).

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News