abrdn Dynamic Distribution P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of abrdn funds. The fund will invest at least 80% in actively managed abrdn funds to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. At least 30% of the fund will be invested in bonds (loans to a company or government) and cash or money market instruments. At least in 50% of the fund will be in sterling denominated assets, or in assets for which the impact of currency movements is mitigated (hedged).