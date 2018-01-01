abrdn Dynamic MA Gr P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Dynamic MA Gr P1 Acc
Fund
Right Arrow 1
Specialist
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BFNWYG14
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI NR Hdg GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth and some income over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets. The fund invests directly or via derivatives in a broad mix of assets from across the global investment universe.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News