abrdn Emerging Markets Bond I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B5L9HN22

Benchmark

JPM EMBI Global Diversified Hedge TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the longer term (5 years or more) by investing in emerging markets corporate and/or government bonds. The fund will invest at least 70% in bonds including government, sub-sovereign, and corporate bonds issued by emerging market countries or corporations which carry out a substantial part of their operations, derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits or have a significant proportion of their assets in these countries.

