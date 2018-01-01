abrdn Ethical Corporate Bond P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn Ethical Corporate Bond P1 Acc

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B708KW45

Benchmark

IA £ Corporate Sector

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling-denominated investment grade corporate bonds which meet the ethical criteria as set out in the investment manager’s ethical investment policy. The fund will invest at least 60% in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world.

Regulatory Documents

Latest News

