abrdn Eu ex UK Sus n Re Inv Eq X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Eu ex UK Sus n Re Inv Eq X Acc GBP

Fund

Europe Excluding UK

NAV Price

Research

News & analysis

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837975415

Benchmark

FTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least 90% of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in Europe (excluding the United Kingdom); or, companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from Europe (excluding the United Kingdom) operations, or have a significant proportion of their assets there.

