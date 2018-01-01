abrdn European Real Estate Share A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Info
income
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00BWK26782
FTSE EPRA/Nar Eur(UK rstr)10% Cap
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European property related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The fund invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from European real estate operations or have a significant proportion of their assets in European real estate. European countries can include the UK and the emerging markets of Europe.
