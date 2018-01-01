Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn European Real Estate Share A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Property Other

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BWK26782

Benchmark

FTSE EPRA/Nar Eur(UK rstr)10% Cap

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European property related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The fund invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from European real estate operations or have a significant proportion of their assets in European real estate. European countries can include the UK and the emerging markets of Europe.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News