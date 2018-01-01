Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU2153592634

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI Mid Cap NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to generate growth over the long term by investing at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in mid-cap equities and equity-related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News