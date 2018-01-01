abrdn Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Glbl Mid-Cap Eq X Acc H GBP
Fund
Right Arrow 1
Global
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU2153592634
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI Mid Cap NR USD
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to generate growth over the long term by investing at least 70% of the Fund’s assets in mid-cap equities and equity-related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News