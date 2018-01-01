Interactive Investor
abrdn Global Absolute Ret Strat P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7K3T226

Benchmark

SONIA + 5% p.a. TR GBP

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

To generate a positive absolute return over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years or more) irrespective of market conditions, whilst reducing the risk of losses. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that the objective will be attained over any time period.

