abrdn Global Balanced Growth P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Global Balanced Growth P1 Inc fund

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

NAV Price

Research

News & analysis

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7CQ5768

Benchmark

IA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets. The fund will invest at least 70% in global equities, corporate investment grade bonds and government bonds issued anywhere in the world either directly or indirectly.

Regulatory Documents

