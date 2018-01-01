Interactive Investor
abrdn Global Inno Eq X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Global Inno Eq X Acc GBP

Fund

Global

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837983864

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR USD

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies of all sizes whose business models are focused on and/or benefit from all forms of innovation.

16 August

Five consistent funds that have doubled in three years

By Douglas Chadwick