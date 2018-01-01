abrdn Global Real Estate P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global commercial property markets. The fund’s Performance Target is to generate a return of 5% p.a. over three year periods, after charges. The Performance Target is the level of performance that the management team hopes to achieve for the fund. There is however no certainty or promise that they will achieve the Performance Target. The Manager believes this is an appropriate target for the fund based on the investment policy of the fund and the constituents of the index. The fund invests at least 80% in global commercial property and property-related equities (company shares) with the potential for up to 100% to be held in commercial property at any time.