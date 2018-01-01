abrdn Global Real Estate Share P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn Global Real Estate Share P1 Inc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B6TQN017

Benchmark

FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR Hdg GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and equities (company shares) of companies engaged in real estate activities. The fund invests at least 70% in REITs and equities and equity related securities of real estate related companies listed on global stock exchanges.

Regulatory Documents

