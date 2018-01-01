Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Global Smaller Companies I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B777SP34

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI Small Cap NR LCL

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Global small-capitalisation equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in small-capitalisation equities and equity related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
21 February

The tide has turned: best and worst funds since start of 2022

By Douglas Chadwick
8 March

Female fund managers in focus on IWD 2021

By Myron Jobson
8 March

Five of my favourite smaller company shares

By Kyle Caldwell