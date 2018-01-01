Interactive Investor
abrdn High Yield Bond P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B79RR984

Benchmark

BOFAML Eur/GBP F&F Non Fin HY 3% Hdg GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds. The fund will invest at least 70% in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade corporate bonds.

Regulatory Documents

