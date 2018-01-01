abrdn Indian Equity X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Indian Equity X Acc GBP
Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU0837977031
Benchmark
MSCI India NR USD
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in India; and/ or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in India; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in India.
