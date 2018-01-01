abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index B Acc
Fund
Right Arrow 1
Japan
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BRJL8317
Benchmark
MSCI Japan NR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Japanese equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities that are constituents of the MSCI Japan Index .
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News