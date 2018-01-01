abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn Japan Equity Enhanced Index B Acc

Fund

Japan

This stock can be held in:

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BRJL8317

Benchmark

MSCI Japan NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Japanese equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities that are constituents of the MSCI Japan Index .

