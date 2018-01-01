Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Japanese Equity X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Japanese Equity X Acc GBP

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Japan

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837977890

Benchmark

MSCI Japan NR JPY

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in Japan; and/ or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in Japan.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News