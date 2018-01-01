abrdn Japanese Equity X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Japanese Equity X Acc GBP
Fund
Japan
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Luxembourg
LU0837977890
MSCI Japan NR JPY
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return to be achieved by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies with their registered office in Japan; and/ or, of companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in companies with their registered office in Japan.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News