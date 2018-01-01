abrdn Jpn Smlr Coms X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Jpn Smlr Coms X Acc GBP
Fund
Right Arrow 1
Japanese Smaller Companies
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Aberdeen Standard Investments
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU0837978781
Benchmark
MSCI Japan Small Cap NR JPY
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan.
Loading...
Loading Comparison