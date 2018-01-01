Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Jpn Smlr Coms X Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Jpn Smlr Coms X Acc GBP

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Japanese Smaller Companies

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0837978781

Benchmark

MSCI Japan Small Cap NR JPY

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is long term total return by investing at least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets in equities and equity-related securities of Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan; and/or, of Smaller Companies which have the preponderance of their business activities in Japan; and/or, of holding companies that have the preponderance of their assets in Smaller Companies with their registered office in Japan.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Go to All News >
6 October

The fund winners and losers in September 2020

By Hannah Smith