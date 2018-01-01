abrdn Multi-Manager Diversity D Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn Multi-Manager Diversity D Acc

Fund

Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7DZK008

Benchmark

UK CPI

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate capital growth and some income over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of funds. The fund will invest at least 60% in actively managed funds, to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments from a range of managers.

