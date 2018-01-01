Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn MyFolio Managed IV P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Volatility Managed

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B759VC93

Benchmark

SONIA

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the ASI MyFolio Managed range, which offers five funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. This fund is risk level IV, which aims to be the second highest risk fund in this range. The fund will invest at least 60% in actively managed Aberdeen Standard Investment funds to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. It may invest up to 40% in passively managed funds (including those managed by abrdn).

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News