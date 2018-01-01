Interactive Investor
abrdn MyFolio Monthly Inc IV P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7F2PP90

Benchmark

SONIA

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the ASI MyFolio Monthly Income range, which offers three funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. The fund is the highest risk fund in the Income range. The fund will invest at least 60% in actively managed funds, including those managed by abrdn, to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. It may invest up to 40% in passively managed funds (including those managed by abrdn).

Regulatory Documents

