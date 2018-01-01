abrdn MyFolio Multi-Manager V P1 Income fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) while being managed to a defined level of risk. The fund is part of the ASI MyFolio Multi-Manager range, which offers five funds with different expected combinations of investment risk and return. This fund is risk level V, which aims to be the highest risk fund in this range. The fund will invest at least 60% in actively managed funds, including those managed by abrdn, to obtain broad exposure to a range of diversified investments. It may invest up to 40% in passively managed funds (including those managed by abrdn).