abrdn Short Dated Corp Bd P1 Income fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
£ Corporate Bond
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BZCGBT64
Benchmark
ICE BofA Ster NGilts ExSubFin TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated investment grade corporate bonds, with a maturity of up to 5 years. The fund will invest at least 60% in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds with a maturity of up to 5 years.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News