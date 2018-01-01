Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Short Duration Credit P1 Income fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

£ Corporate Bond

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B63SCK67

Benchmark

Bloomberg Sterling Corp and Coll TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the short term (1 to 3 years) by investing in Sterling-denominated corporate bonds. The fund will invest at least 60% in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News