abrdn (SLI) Strategic Bond P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

£ Strategic Bond
Loading...
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B6W21135
Benchmark
IA £ Strategic
Legal Structure
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in government and corporate bonds issued anywhere in the worlds. The fund will invest at least 80% in bonds issued anywhere in the world by governments, sub-sovereigns and corporations.
