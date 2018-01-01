abrdn Sterling Inflation-Linked Bd I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BWK27533
Benchmark
FTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government inflation-linked bonds. The fund invests at least 80% in inflation-linked government bonds issued or guaranteed by the UK Government.
