abrdn Sterling Inflation-Linked Bd I Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

abrdn Sterling Inflation-Linked Bd I Acc fund

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BWK27533

Benchmark

FTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government inflation-linked bonds. The fund invests at least 80% in inflation-linked government bonds issued or guaranteed by the UK Government.

