Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

abrdn Sterling Short Term Govt Bd A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Gilts

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BWK25J38

Benchmark

FTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Up to 5 Yr TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of up to five years. The fund invests at least 80% in government bonds issued or guaranteed by the UK Government with a maturity of up to 5 years.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News