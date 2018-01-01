abrdn Sterling Short Term Govt Bd I Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK Gilts
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BWK25L59
Benchmark
FTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Up to 5 Yr TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years) by investing in UK Government bonds with a maturity of up to five years. The fund invests at least 80% in government bonds issued or guaranteed by the UK Government with a maturity of up to 5 years.
