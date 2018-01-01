Interactive Investor
abrdn Strategic Bond I Gross Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BWK28275

Benchmark

IA Sterling Strategic Bond

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in government and corporate bonds issued anywhere in the world. The fund will invest at least 80% in bonds issued anywhere in the world by governments, sub-sovereigns and corporations.

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News