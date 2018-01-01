abrdn UK Equity Index Managed B Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
abrdn UK Equity Index Managed B Acc fund

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BDZRCP55

Benchmark

FTSE 100 TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 80% in equities and equity related securities that are constituents of the FTSE 100 Index. The fund will typically invest directly but may also invest indirectly when deemed appropriate in order to meet its objective.

