abrdn UK High Alpha Equity P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

UK All Companies
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B7D6MV88
Benchmark
FTSE 350 TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from UK operations or have a significant proportion of their assets there.
