abrdn UK Income Unconstrained Eq P1 Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK equities (company shares). Performance Target: To deliver a yield greater than that of the FTSE All Share Index over a rolling five year period (before charges) and achieve a return in excess of the FTSE All Share Index over a rolling five year period (before charges). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or having significant operations and/or exposure to the UK.