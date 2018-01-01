abrdn UK Opportunities Equity P1 Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK All Companies
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
abrdn
United Kingdom
GB00B7C4BJ40
FTSE Allsh Ex 100 Ex Invt Trust TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK small and mid-capitalisation equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in smaller and mid-capitalisation equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in the UK or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from UK operations or have a significant proportion of their assets there.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News