Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to produce positive total returns, comprising both income and capital growth, in all market conditions on a rolling 12 month basis. In addition, the Fund aims to target 3 month Euribid + 3% on a rolling annualised 5 year basis gross of fees and expenses. It should be noted that this objective is not guaranteed but rather depends upon the Investment Managers skill in selecting appropriate investments as described below. The Funds benchmark is 3 month Euribid. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investment in a broad range of shares of companies traded on stock markets, together with related investments, including derivative instruments. The Fund will have a bias towards UK and European companies. The Fund will also invest in cash and other cashlike investments (including money market instruments) and, bearing in mind the objective of the Fund, from time to time such investment may be significant.